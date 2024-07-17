Air Force’s Venture Capital Org Opens Funding Opportunity for Air & Space Tech Development

The Department of the Air Force’s venture capital firm is seeking air and space capabilities to support under the Strategic Funding Increase program.

AFWERX AFVentures said Monday in a notice of opportunity that the STRATFI program aims to eliminate the “valley of death,” or the point where the development of a promising technology from concept to prototype is stalled.

The funding opportunity is open exclusively to vendors that have previously secured a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer contract.

The STRATFI program will support the transition of the selected small business’ air or space technology to Phase III, which is deployment. A Phase III contract allows for the commercial application of a product, tool or service.

“The STRATFI program underscores our commitment to transitioning dual-use commercial technologies into the hands of our airmen and guardians, ensuring that our military forces have access to the most advanced state-of-the-art capabilities that are emerging in our private sector,” according to Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer at the DAF.

Interested parties must have a current SBIR/STTR Phase II contract with at least 90 days of performance executed or have completed a Phase II contract in the past two years to qualify.

Submissions for capability packages are open until Sept. 18.