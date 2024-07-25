Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed Nominated to Lead Transportation Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Randall Reed was nominated by the president to serve as commander of Transportation Command, according to Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and a previous Wash100 winner.

Reed, currently deputy commander of Air Mobility Command, is also up for appointment to the grade of general.

As the no. 2 for AMC, Reed helps lead the air component of TRANSCOM, which has approximately 107,000 active-duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and civilian airmen, and a fleet of almost 1,100 aircraft operating globally to project, maneuver and sustain the Joint Force, allies and partners.

Reed served as commander of the Third Air Force at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before assuming his current assignment.

If confirmed, the Air Force lieutenant general will replace Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the first woman appointed to run TRANSCOM and the 14th commander overall.

Van Ovost was nominated for the post in March 2021 and received a Senate confirmation through a voice vote in October of the same year.