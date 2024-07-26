AI-Based GigEagle Platform Helps DOD Transform Talent Management; Brig. Gen. Michael McGinley Quoted

An artificial intelligence-based talent matching platform launched by the Defense Innovation Unit is helping the Department of Defense identify across the joint force service members with the right skillsets to serve in specific positions.

DOD said Thursday the GigEagle platform uses AI and machine learning algorithms to find and match in real time Reserve and National Guard members with gigs at DOD organizations seeking specialty skills.

“The idea is that across the department, programs have real-time needs for specific support and skills, and by mapping the expertise across the Reserve and Guard force, who have in-demand expertise outside of their military occupational specialty, we are able to connect them in an easy-to-use environment,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael McGinley, director of the GigEagle Agile Talent Ecosystem Initiative.

According to the department, jobs on the platform range from four hours to three months across the Pentagon.

DIU’s Joint Reserve Detachment, AFWERX, Space Force Space Systems Command and Marine Innovation Unit are among the early adopters of the GigEagle platform.