Aaron Allen Named Army Reserve Command CIO

U.S. Army Reserve Command has appointed Aaron Allen, an information technology leader, as chief information officer.

Allen announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

He will bring to the position his experience in IT strategy, network administration, data analysis, IT infrastructure management, business process improvement and technical support, among other areas.

The newly appointed CIO most recently served as battalion commander within the Army Reserve Careers Group.

His military career includes time serving as acting commander for the Army Pacific Command Support Unit-FWD Japan within the U.S. Army Pacific, Brigade Operations S-3 officer in charge within the service’s 505th Signal Brigade and deputy CIO for the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.