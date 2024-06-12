Victor Vigliotti on Expansion Plans for Space Systems Command’s Front Door Portal

Victor Vigliotti, director of Space Systems Command’s Front Door online portal, said the Front Door has implemented automation and a new customer relationship management, or CRM, tool to help streamline processes and that his team is working to expand the platform beyond SSC.

SSC said Tuesday the Front Door portal seeks to help commercial space companies with emerging technologies facilitate collaboration with the federal government to quickly bring capabilities to warfighters.

“What we’re trying to do now is to expand the Front Door out beyond just SSC,” Vigliotti said.

“We’re working to expand it out all the way across the field commands within the U.S. Space Force, inevitably becoming the Space Force Front Door. And someday connect defense, civil, and intelligence space alike into one unified Space Front Door. This would ensure the U.S. government has full transparency into the interactions and offerings across the commercial sector,” he added.

For companies that submitted information before September 2023, Vigliotti advised them to submit again using the new portal to ensure the tracking of data in the new CRM platform.

Since the Front Door system upgrade, more than 500 businesses have submitted information through the portal.