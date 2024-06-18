Vibrint & QED Jointly Release New Quantum-Safe Products; Tom Lash Quoted

Vibrint has partnered with QED to develop services tailored to quantum safety in the federal government’s key infrastructures, defense and intelligence.

Through the collaboration, the team intends to aid federal customers as they prepare for “Q” day, or the expected moment when quantum physics breaks the barrier of current encryption protocols , Vibrint announced from Annapolis Junction, Maryland on Tuesday.

Tom Lash , CEO of Vibrint, said he is excited to work with QED due to their “creative and skilled technology people” having the potential to take both companies to the next level.

“Their incredible innovations in post-quantum cryptography and quantum random number generation align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to national security organizations,” Lash continued. “Together, we can provide unparalleled security for our clients’ most critical infrastructures.”

CEO of QED Jesse Van Grivensen is ready to battle the threat of quantum computing alongside Vibrint.

“These solutions are not only built to address today’s vulnerabilities but also designed to adapt and evolve with future advancements in quantum-resistant algorithms,” Grivensen said. “[Vibrint’s and QED’s] close relationships within the national security community, and their passion for driving rapid solutions for customers’ most critical mission challenges, open opportunities for providing valuable support at an important time. By teaming up, we are bringing advanced tech to secure systems from on-site to the cloud to the tip of the spear, helping safeguard forces, systems and America’s most vital assets.”

Vibrint and QED will showcase their quantum solutions at the HPE Conference this week in Las Vegas.