VHA Establishes Digital Health Office

The Veterans Health Administration has created a new office that combines a number of technology-focused components, including health informatics, population health, connected care, artificial intelligence programs and strategic initiatives laboratory, Nextgov/FCW reported Wednesday.

Launched on June 2, the new Digital Health Office was established as part of VHA’s Central Office optimization effort that kicked off in April 2023, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs told the publication.

“DHO’s overarching focus is to realize VHA’s vision by serving as VHA’s central coordinator of digital health strategy and execution,” the VA spokesperson said.

“DHO will enhance partnerships between VA programs and VA facilities to develop digital innovations and provide the infrastructure and support needed to spread those innovations across the enterprise,” the spokesperson added.

According to the report, Nadia Smith is leading DHO’s work as acting chief digital health officer and Latriece Prince-Wheeler, acting deputy chief digital health officer at VHA, is serving as the new office’s acting deputy.

VHA has begun its search for permanent leaders who will serve in the newly created office.