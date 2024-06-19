Technology Modernization Fund Unveils Investments in DOE, FEC, Bureau of Indian Education; Clare Martorana Quoted

The Technology Modernization Fund has announced investments in the Department of Energy, Federal Election Commission and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education, or BIE, to help the agencies advance digital transformation efforts and improve public services.

The General Services Administration said Tuesday DOE will use $17 million in TMF funding to implement a software-as-a-service platform as part of a push to modernize its human resources information technology systems to better support HR practitioners, system administrators, contractors and general employees.

FEC will receive a TMF investment of $8.8 million to update its campaign finance reporting software, FECFile Online, to improve security and data quality and enable candidates and political committees to meet their finance disclosure requirements.

The Bureau of Indian Education within DOI will secure $5.86 million in TMF funding to modernize the websites of BIE-funded schools to facilitate the delivery of education services to students in tribal communities and improve the dissemination of information about school resources and activities.

The TMF investment will also help the bureau field an expanded website hosting environment to support content development and website maintenance and improve security as part of efforts to promote engagement and address educational disparities.

“These investments demonstrate a commitment to using technology as a force for positive change – increasing government transparency, improving access to human resources data, and creating more equitable opportunities for underserved communities,” said Clare Martorana, chair of the TMF Board, federal chief information officer and a previous Wash100 awardee.