SOSi-Peraton Team to Provide IT Services to Army Regional Cyber Center in Europe; Julian Setian Quoted

SOSi will support the U.S. Army’s Regional Cyber Center-Europe, known as RCC-E, under a new contract.

The company will work with prime contractor Peraton to provide the center with network engineering, cyber defense and information assurance services , SOSi announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Tuesday.

SOSi CEO Julian Setian , a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted the organization’s 20-year relationship with the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, a partnership through which SOSi has also supported other regional cyber centers.

“We offer an unmatched ability to ensure the integrity of the Army’s networks and are proud to partner with Peraton on this critically important program,” Setian said.

The RCC-E is tasked with monitoring, operating, maintaining and defending the Department of Defense Information Network within the U.S. Army Europe-Africa area of responsibility.

SOSi’s contracting activities will cover a variety of information technology and cybersecurity services intended to support RCC-E networks, services and systems. Specific responsibilities include virtualization, services desk administration and engineering. The company will also assist with incident response, threat analysis and signature development as well as sensor management and penetration testing.