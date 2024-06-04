Sivaram Ghorakavi Named EEOC Deputy CIO & Chief AI Officer

Sivaram Ghorakavi, formerly chief architect and chief data strategist at the National Labor and Relations Board, has been appointed deputy chief information officer and chief artificial intelligence officer of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

He will manage EEOC’s information technology operations and provide oversight of technology-focused projects and partnerships to drive the commission’s mission goals and strategic objectives, EEOC said Monday.

As CAIO, Ghorakavi will coordinate AI efforts across the agency, including its AI and Algorithmic Fairness initiative, which guides the use of AI in employment decisions.

“Siva’s appointment reflects our confidence in his demonstrated abilities and experience to help lead our agency in both digital transformation and adapting to emerging technologies, both for internal processes and in our law enforcement efforts,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows.

Ghorakavi’s 15-year government career also includes time as an information technology portfolio manager at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.