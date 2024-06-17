Senate Panel Approves FY 2025 Defense Authorization Bill

The Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday passed the fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act in a 22-3 vote.

SASC said Friday the NDAA, which is now headed to the upper chamber’s floor for consideration, would authorize $878.4 billion for the Department of Defense and $33.4 billion for national security programs within the Department of Energy.

The proposed legislation would require a strategy for countering drone technologies; direct a pilot program to optimize artificial intelligence-enabled software for the operations of DOD depots, manufacturing facilities and shipyards; and require the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to establish a Quantum Scaling Initiative to rapidly expand and support the development of quantum computing capabilities for DOD.

The bill would further develop U.S. combat power by authorizing an additional $1.43 billion for a third DDG Arleigh Burke-class destroyer; supporting the construction of a second Virginia-class submarine in fiscal year 2025; and requiring the development of a national integrated air and missile defense architecture.

The NDAA, which would authorize a 4.5 percent salary increase for servicemembers, has a total national defense topline of $923.3 billion.