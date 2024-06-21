SDA Issues Solicitation for Advanced Fire Control Program Ground Segment Infrastructure Support

The Space Development Agency seeks a ground segment infrastructure provider for the Advanced Fire Control program and has issued a request for proposals for the requirement.

The Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure acquisition aims to reduce the cost of AFC prototyping programs by providing common ground infrastructure and resources, according to the RFP posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

AFC carries out prototyping and demonstration efforts to evaluate the scalability and utility of and provide a pathfinder for advanced fire control capabilities.

Notably, the AFCGI acquisition will be critical to the prototyping effort for the Fire-control On Orbit-support to the warfighter system, which will be carried out in fiscal year 2027, and any subsequent demonstration programs.

Work under the acquisition includes the delivery and management of ground segment resources, the management of a cloud environment, the management of the Demonstration Operations Center and the provision of various other services.

Interested parties have until Aug. 5 to respond.