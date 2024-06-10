Rear Adm. Nancy Hann Selected to Serve as NOAA Deputy Undersecretary of Operations

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, or OMAO, and Commissioned Officer Corps, has been appointed to serve as the agency’s deputy undersecretary for operations.

She will be promoted to the rank of vice admiral and assume her new role in August, succeeding Benjamin Friedman, who is retiring from the position after eight years to join the SUNY Research Foundation as chief operating officer, NOAA said Friday.

Hann has held various leadership positions at NOAA, including as OMAO chief of staff, OMAO deputy director for operations, deputy director of the NOAA Corps and commanding officer of the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center.

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said Hann is an “experienced and well-respected leader with an impressive resume of accomplishments” and he looks forward to working with her as a key member of his management team to advance NOAA’s mission.

Rear Adm. Chad Cary has been nominated to lead the NOAA Corps and OMAO, pending Senate confirmation.