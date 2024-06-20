Rear Adm. Doug Noble Retires as DLA Logistics Operations Director

Navy Rear Adm. Doug Noble, director of logistics operations and commander of joint regional command support at the Defense Logistics Agency, has retired after 35 years of active service.

DLA said Tuesday Air Force Maj. Gen. David Sanford, director of logistics, engineering and force protection at Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, will succeed Noble as head of logistics operations.

Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, director of DLA, presided over the retirement ceremony held Friday at the McNamara Headquarters Complex Auditorium at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

During the event, Simerly commended Noble for leading efforts to help the service branches and combatant commands restore readiness of weapon systems and for overseeing the development of a plan to ensure the agency’s capability in supporting the Department of Defense’s response to conflict, global competition and natural disasters.

In May 2021, he assumed the positions of logistics operations director and head of joint regional combat support at DLA.

His previous assignments include commander of the DLA Support Team-Afghanistan, commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support and special assistant for audit readiness to the assistant secretary of the Navy, financial management and comptroller.