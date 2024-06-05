ONCD Develops Pilot Reciprocity Framework for Harmonizing Cybersecurity Regulations

National Cyber Director Harry Coker said the White House Office of the National Cyber Director is launching a pilot reciprocity framework for use in a critical infrastructure subsector to gain insights on how to harmonize cybersecurity regulations.

The effort builds on the findings of ONCD’s August 2023 request for information, which sought industry feedback on existing challenges with regulatory overlap and explored a framework for harmonization and reciprocity of baseline cybersecurity requirements, Coker said in a blog post published Tuesday.

ONCD has been collaborating with agency and industry partners to develop a comprehensive policy framework for regulatory harmonization, which will streamline oversight and strengthen cybersecurity readiness and resilience across critical infrastructure sectors.

A summary report on the RFI revealed concerns about the lack of harmonization and reciprocity across federal agencies that could harm cybersecurity outcomes and the problem extends to businesses of all sectors and sizes.

“Partners raised concerns not only about a lack of harmonization and reciprocity across Federal agencies, but also between state and Federal regulators and across international borders,” Coker said.