NSF to Assess National Security Ramifications of Grant Proposals Using New Framework

The Office of the Chief of Research Security Strategy and Policy within the National Science Foundation has developed a new framework that the agency will use in evaluating potential national security risks associated with grant proposals.

The Trusted Research Using Safeguards and Transparency framework will be rolled out in three phases, with the first taking place in fiscal year 2025, according to an article the NSF posted Wednesday.

Phase 1 will involve a pilot program where the TRUST framework will be applied to quantum-related proposals. The effort will subsequently be evaluated using data collected during the run.

Phase 2 will involve the implementation of lessons learned from phase 1 and the expansion of the framework’s coverage to encompass other technology areas articulated within the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, whose provisions guided the framework’s development.

Phase 3 will further expand the framework’s application to cover all technology areas and the priorities of the NSF Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Directorate.