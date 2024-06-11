Newly-Developed Scorecard to Refine DCSA National Industrial Security Program Evaluation Process

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency recently announced the development of a scorecard meant to refine the security rating process used under the National Industrial Security Program to evaluate the eligibility of contractors to access classified information.

The DCSA said Monday that the scorecard will not alter the security rating process but will work to “streamline and simplify” it by increasing its clarity and quality while reducing subjectivity.

The agency said it will carry out training and communication initiatives to inform stakeholders about the changes.

The security rating scorecard was developed in collaboration with a working group from the National Industrial Security Program Policy Advisory Committee.

The scorecard will be implemented on Oct. 1.