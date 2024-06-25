New Senate Bill Calls for Public Education Campaign to Increase AI Trust, Awareness

Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, have introduced legislation with the aim of raising awareness about artificial intelligence and boosting public trust in the technology.

The office of Sen. Young said Thursday that the Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act calls on the secretary of the Department of Commerce to conduct a public awareness and education campaign that will provide information about the prevalence of AI in the lives of individuals, the rights that individuals have with regard to AI, best practices when it comes to detecting and differentiating AI-generated content and work opportunities brought about by the technology.

The measure also requires the commerce secretary to file a report about the campaign’s effectiveness one year after launch.

Young described the proposal as “an important step in ensuring all Americans can benefit from the opportunities created by AI.”

For his part, Schatz said, “As AI tools and content become increasingly common, it’s essential that the public is aware of the risks and benefits associated with them.”