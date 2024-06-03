NASA Names Trina Dyal Deputy Director of Langley Research Center

Trina Dyal, formerly director of NASA Langley Research Center’s Science Directorate, has been named deputy director of the Hampton, Virginia-headquartered research center.

“Dr. Dyal is a proven leader with broad experience and excellent technical skills, and I’m confident she will excel in her new role,” Clayton Turner, director of Langley, wrote in a LinkedIn post published Saturday.

Dyal has spent over two decades at Langley, taking on roles such as branch chief and deputy director of the Science Director and Flight Project Directorate.

Dyal succeeds Lisa Ziehmann, who has served as acting director of Langley and will return to her position as associate director.

“I also want to thank Lisa Ziehmann for serving as Acting Deputy Director and Dr. Kanama Bivins for serving as the Acting Associate Director here at Langley for the past several months,” Turner said.