Marine Corps Releases Annual Report on Training, Education Efforts

The U.S. Marine Corps has released its first annual report that reviews the service branch’s training and education efforts to achieve the goals of its ongoing force restructuring and modernization plan.

The Marine Corps Training and Education Annual Report, or TEAR, outlines how the Training and Education Command, a.k.a. TECOM, has organized and accomplished 37 Force Design-directed actions to improve warfighting training and enhance force readiness and lethality, the Marine Corps said Wednesday.

“We continue to deliver on our promise to Congress, the Joint Force, our Allies and partners, and our Marines to ensure we are postured, manned, trained, and equipped for a peer fight while ensuring we remain ready for any crisis,” said Gen. Eric Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps.

TECOM’s efforts are codified into three major projects—Project Triumph, Project Trident and Project Tripoli—and provide Marines with training environments and standards to prepare for the future contested multi-domain battlefield.

“These initiatives collectively aim to equip the Marine Corps with the most modern, lethal, and capable Marines conceivable,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, commanding general of TECOM.