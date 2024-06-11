Maj. Gen. Steven Butow Named DIU Military Deputy Director

Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, commander of the California Air National Guard, will assume the role of military deputy director of the Defense Innovation Unit on June 1.

In this capacity, he will oversee more than 75 servicemembers to drive DIU’s strategic vision to advance innovation in support of the joint force, combatant commands, allies and other partners worldwide, DIU said Monday.

“As a member of the reserve component, Major General Bucky Butow possesses the dual fluency as both an experienced military leader and technologist with significant experience working with the commercial technology sector,” said DIU Director Doug Beck.

Beck added that Butow’s experience in integrating and deploying new commercial technologies and helping lead the Department of Defense’s use of commercial space tech platforms will help build asymmetric advantage for the joint force and allied warfighters.

He will continue to lead the California Air National Guard as he performs a dual-status tour at DIU.

In 2015, Butow joined DIU as the West Coast Military Lead. After a year, he took on the role of space portfolio director at the DOD organization.

His military career included time as commander of the 129th Rescue Wing at Moffett Field in California, deputy director of the Joint Search and Rescue Center for U.S. Central Command and chief of personnel recovery for U.S. Air Force Central.