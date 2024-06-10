Maj. Gen. Jeth Rey Nominated as Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the nomination of Maj. Gen. Jeth Rey for promotion to the rank of lieutenant general and to serve as the next deputy chief of staff, G-6, within the U.S. Army.

Austin, a three-time Wash100 awardee, disclosed Rey’s nomination by President Joe Biden in a general officer announcement published Friday.

Rey is the director of architecture, operations, networks and space within the Army’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6.

Prior to this role, he was director of the network cross-functional team at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

If confirmed, Rey would succeed Lt. Gen. John Morrison, who assumed the deputy chief of staff position in August 2020, and serve as principal military adviser to the Army’s chief of staff and chief information officer for strategy, planning, network architecture and implementation of command, control, communications, cyber and networks for the service branch’s operations worldwide.