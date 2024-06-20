Lockheed Secures $64M Navy Award for Continued F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Support

Lockheed Martin‘s aeronautics business will continue providing infrastructure services in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and F-35 cooperative program partners under a $63.5 million contract modification.

The award for continued infrastructure support covers engineering, maintenance, logistics, manpower and material for F-35 JSF laboratory facilities and aircraft developmental flight test activities, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics will perform the majority of work in Fort Worth, Texas, until August. Other contract locations are in Orlando, Florida; Linthicum, Maryland; Nashua, New Hampshire; San Diego and El Segundo, California; the U.K.; and within the continental U.S.

Patuxent River, Maryland-based Naval Air Systems Command serves as the contracting activity.

In May 2022, Lockheed received a two-year, $632.1 million contract from NAVAIR for software builds and developmental flight tests in support of the F-35 program. The recent modification award extends the company’s work under this contract.