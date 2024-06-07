Leonel Garciga Offers Guidance on Army’s Transition to Internet Protocol Version 6

Leonel Garciga, chief information officer of the U.S. Army, has signed a memorandum providing guidance for the military branch’s transition to Internet Protocol Version 6 and operational deployment of IPv6 across all networked information systems, applications, devices and services of the Department of the Army.

According to the May 31 memo, all new Army information systems that use IP technologies must be IPv6-enabled before implementation and operational use starting fiscal year 2025.

IPv6 offers a strategic opportunity to improve IP mobility and efficiency when it comes to delivering information services.

By the end of FY 2025, systems and networks that cannot be moved to IPv6-only must operate in a dual-stack environment.

The service’s information systems that cannot be transitioned to IPv6 must be identified and justified under an approved plan of action and milestones schedule for retiring or replacing systems by the end of FY 2025.

“In rare circumstances where there will be difficulties conforming to IPv6 transition requirements, the responsible system owner should submit a waiver request to the Army’s Unified Network Council (AUNC) to waive this requirement,” the document states.

The memo also assigns responsibilities for the Army CIO, deputy chief of staff G-6, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and system owners and command administrators.

