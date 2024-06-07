John Sherman to Step Down as DOD Chief Information Officer; Lloyd Austin Quoted

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, will step down from his role at DOD by the end of June.

In a Thursday statement announcing the move, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Sherman’s leadership and efforts in helping the department address digital challenges and advance mission readiness by equipping the service branches with capabilities for modern warfighting.

“Under his leadership during the past two and a half years, the Department has restructured its approach to cybersecurity. Today we are better positioned to take advantage of technological developments and respond to digital threats,” Austin, a three-time Wash100 awardee, said of Sherman.

Texas A&M University announced Thursday that Sherman will take on the role of dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, effective Aug. 1.

He will succeed Mark Welsh, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was named president of the university in 2023. Since August 2023, Frank Ashley has been serving as acting dean of the Bush School.

Sherman has over three decades of national security experience and held senior roles at the CIA, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Texas A&M graduate started his career at the U.S. Army as an air defense officer within the 24th Infantry Division. His experience spans cybersecurity, information technology modernization, international affairs, organizational strategy and data collection and analysis.