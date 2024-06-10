JFHQ-DODIN Requests Information on Situational Awareness Visualization Tool

The Defense Information Systems Agency has begun seeking information on potential industry sources of visualization capabilities that can provide situational awareness of the Department of Defense Information Network, or DODIN, systems.

Joint Force Headquarters – DODIN is requesting industry feedback on a customizable visualization dashboard called the DODIN Risk and Situational Awareness Picture, or DRSAP, to enhance collaborative decision-making regarding the posture and resilience of the Pentagon’s information network environment, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

DRSAP is expected to provide area of operation commanders and directors with operational- and executive-level visuals of their cyber terrain risk postures.

The visualization dashboard must be able to collect and aggregate network data and connect to existing Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture applications and Joint Cyber Command and Control platforms.

Responses are due July 9.