Istari Digital Wins AFWERX Contract for Modeling & Simulation Services; Dr. Will Roper Quoted

Istari Digital has received a $15 million AFWERX contract titled “Model One.” The program will connect models and simulations throughout the Air Force to tackle the challenges of “internetized” warfare.

Dr. Will Roper , Istari Digital founder, president and CEO, believes that with digital transformation increasingly accelerating industries, the new contract will allow the company to speed up its innovation processes, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday.

“This latest contract demonstrates our commitment to breakthrough data-meshing solutions and our customers’ confidence in leveraging them,” said Roper, a multiple Wash100 Award winner. “Our plug-n-play digital thread platform provides secure, real-time, digital collaboration across difficult-to-integrate data types, unlocking digital speed of all innovation.”

An Air Force program dubbed “ Flyer Øne ” is already harnessing Istari Digital’s platform, effectively constructing the world’s first digitally-certified airplane.