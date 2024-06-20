Istari Digital Wins AFWERX Contract for Modeling & Simulation Services; Dr. Will Roper Quoted

Istari Digital has received a $15 million AFWERX contract titled “Model One.” The program will connect models and simulations throughout the Air Force to tackle the challenges of “internetized” warfare.
Dr. Will Roper, Istari Digital founder, president and CEO, believes that with digital transformation increasingly accelerating industries, the new contract will allow the company to speed up its innovation processes, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Wednesday.
“This latest contract demonstrates our commitment to breakthrough data-meshing solutions and our customers’ confidence in leveraging them,” said Roper, a multiple Wash100 Award winner. “Our plug-n-play digital thread platform provides secure, real-time, digital collaboration across difficult-to-integrate data types, unlocking digital speed of all innovation.”
An Air Force program dubbed “Flyer Øne” is already harnessing Istari Digital’s platform, effectively constructing the world’s first digitally-certified airplane.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt remarked, “Model Øne is an exciting opportunity for Istari Digital to create a virtual military on the way towards creating the industries of the future.”