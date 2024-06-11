IRS Requests Information on Unified Data Analytics Platform Software, Maintenance Support Contract

The Department of the Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service has begun seeking information on potential sources of Splunk Enterprise software or equivalent software, maintenance and related services to support data analysis across the department.

The IRS Office of Cybersecurity is looking to build a Unified Data Analytics Platform, or UDAP, that would integrate various data sources and tools under a single data analysis and decision-making architecture, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

IRS requires that the UDAP architecture be built using containerization and orchestration, use a scalable and flexible infrastructure to handle vast amounts of data, provide software development kits and application programming interfaces and be able to log files in the cloud or hybrid environments.

The software must also support data ingestion, storage, processing and visualization; analytics and machine learning; and security and governance requirements.

Interested parties have until June 28 to respond to the request for information.