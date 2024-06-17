House Bill to Mandate Chief AI Officer Roles, Create Interagency CAIO Council

Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., have introduced bipartisan legislation that would establish a permanent chief artificial intelligence officer role at each agency to oversee initiatives and policies regarding the development and use of AI technologies across the federal government.

The AI Leadership to Enable Accountable Deployment Act would also create an interagency Chief AI Officers Council and an AI board of senior officials at each agency to oversee the coordination and integration of AI activities, Connolly’s office said Wednesday.

If enacted, the bill would also require every agency to develop an AI strategy and hold agency heads accountable for ensuring responsible AI research and development at their organizations.

“Artificial intelligence is poised to have a profound impact on how the government carries out its mission,” Connolly said. “The federal government needs dedicated leadership to manage the potential disruption, risks, and promise of AI.”

“Codifying consistency in AI oversight, usage, and development across government agencies would aid coordination between agencies and ensure government is operating in lockstep in these areas,” Garbarino said.

The Senate counterpart of the bill, led by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs in July 2023.