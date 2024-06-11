House Bill to Create Nonprofit Foundation to Support NIST Mission

Reps. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., and Haley Stevens, D-Mich., have introduced bipartisan legislation that would establish a Foundation for Standards and Metrology, or FSM, to coordinate industry partnerships to help advance the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s mission.

The Expanding Partnerships for Innovation and Competitiveness Act would form the FSM to engage with industry, academia and civil society organizations to support NIST’s goals to advance measurement science, standards and emerging technologies, Obernolte’s office said Monday.

The FSM will give NIST increased access to private sector and philanthropic funding, diverse industry collaborations and workforce support through training and professional development.

“Tapping new collaborations will allow NIST to continue their vital role in securing American leadership in cyber, AI, and quantum computing in the mid-21st century and beyond,” Stevens said.