GSA Unveils Procurement Co-Pilot Tool

The General Services Administration has developed an online tool designed to improve federal acquisition professionals’ access to governmentwide buying data and help them make better spending decisions.

GSA said Wednesday it collaborated with the Office of Management and Budget to develop the Procurement Co-Pilot, which could enable acquisition professionals to review information on prices paid on products bought by agencies.

The tool, which is available on the Acquisition Gateway, could help federal employees identify vendors across all sizes and categories that work with the government and find the best contract that suits the needs of their agency’s mission.

GSA said it has used the Transactional Data Reporting Program as a data source for the online platform, which could increase visibility into data from partners.