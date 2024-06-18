GSA Unveils AI-Focused Cohort of Presidential Innovation Fellows; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has announced the latest class of 11 Presidential Innovation Fellows that will focus on advancing artificial intelligence capabilities to help the government deliver better services to citizens.

GSA said Monday the new class of fellows from tech companies will work at eight federal agencies for a year on AI-related projects, such as leveraging AI tools to improve access to justice and harnessing AI and data to improve the electric grid infrastructure.

“All of our fellows are making significant contributions to technology innovation and modernization across government – and this AI-focused cohort will do the same,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

“This new class of fellows will focus on values-driven implementation aligned with the Executive Order on AI so that we can harness the benefits of this new technology, mitigate the risks, and ensure Americans get better service delivery from their government,” added Carnahan.

The latest class of PIFs is the second cohort of fellows this year. In March, GSA announced a cohort of 21 technology and innovation leaders focused on supporting technology modernization goals at 14 agencies.

The new fellows and their respective partner agencies are: