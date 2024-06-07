GSA Requests Information on USCIS Technical Operations Support Services Contract

The General Services Administration is seeking information on potential sources of technical operations support services for the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

GSA said the USCIS Office of Information Technology’s Enterprise Infrastructure Division requires contractor support services to operate the Technical Operations Center located at the USCIS Enterprise Operations Center at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The TOC serves as the central authority that monitors, reports, coordinates and remediates critical incidents, maintenance and outages for the USCIS information technology infrastructure.

Tasks include enterprise monitoring, critical incident management, operations and maintenance support, program and project management, dashboard management and reporting, end‐to‐end performance monitoring and alerting, and engineering, infrastructure and implementation support.

The Enterprise Infrastructure Division receives technical operations support services under an existing contract that will expire in fiscal year 2025.

Responses to the request for information are due June 21.