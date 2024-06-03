GovCon Index Finished in the Red Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index ended last week with an average of $4,998.95, a 1.13% decrease from the previous week and a shift away from a six-week growth trend.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks real-time stock market data from 30 key government contracting companies. It presents this data in a dynamic format that enables users to evaluate the performance of each of these organizations while gaining insights into the overall financial state of the GovCon marketplace.

Many companies demonstrated individual success in the midst of last week’s decline. With an increase of 4.28%, V2X was last week’s top gainer. Fluor Corporation achieved second place, rising by 3.32%. Palantir (+3.09%) followed, and Boeing (+1.74%) claimed the fourth slot in the ranks. Fifth place was taken by RTX (+1.43%).

Though last week was characterized by general losses, GovCon Index rose from the ashes on Friday, when it grew by 1.12%.