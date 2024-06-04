Gen. Randy George Outlines Desired Functionalities for Army’s Next Generation C2 Program

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George laid out the new requirements for the Next Generation Command and Control program — dubbed NGC2 — and those include a consolidated network architecture, collaboration throughout the military branch and the use of Army-provided commercial mobile devices by service personnel, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

“I have been a customer of the network for most of my career. Nothing is more frustrating to me in doing this and going out as a brigade commander, as a division commander, or as a corps commander and seeing people struggling more with time to get the network to work than actually fighting the enemy,” George said Wednesday during a panel at a technical exchange meeting.

NGC2 is a joint effort between the Army and industry to establish a “data-centric” C2 platform facilitated through network transport and build a common data access layer, according to the report.

Under NGC2, the service branch seeks to revolutionize its operational software framework and enterprise data architecture.

With the new effort, George said the Army intends to build an open architecture that could enable service members to easily communicate through a single application using phones, computers, tablets and other technologies.

“So rather than having a truck or two trucks, and 10 people, you have an application and that’s where we have to go. This makes me more lethal, survivable on the battlefield and that tech exists,” the general added.