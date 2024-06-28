FedRAMP Publishes Final Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released the final document describing the operational framework for how FedRAMP will engage with industry and government to identify which emerging technologies to prioritize and how cloud service providers can request their offerings to be prioritized.

The final Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework for FedRAMP includes the initial list of prioritized emerging tech platforms, including generative artificial intelligence capabilities identified in the AI executive order, according to a blog post published Thursday.

The framework is designed to speed up the inclusion of emerging technologies in the FedRAMP Marketplace and how the program will determine which services to prioritize.

According to the post, FedRAMP will open submissions for emerging tech prioritization requests twice a year and assess the requests against the qualifying and demand criteria. The program expects to initially prioritize up to 12 AI-based cloud services using the framework.

For the first round of prioritization, cloud service providers can complete and submit the request form for cloud service offerings and the emerging technology demand form by Aug. 31.

FedRAMP will disclose the first prioritization determinations by the end of September.

In January, the General Services Administration solicited comments on the draft Emerging Technology Prioritization Framework.