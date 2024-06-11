FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Announces Co-Chairs, Members of Communications Security, Reliability & Interoperability Council

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the new members of a reestablished federal advisory committee tasked with providing recommendations to FCC to improve the security, interoperability and reliability of U.S. communications systems.

FCC said Monday Billy Bob Brown of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Todd Piett of Motorola will serve as co-chairs of the Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council, also known as CSRIC.

According to the commission, 50 members from various communications companies, industry associations and related organizations will serve on CSRIC, which will hold its first meeting on June 28.

“Through CSRIC, the FCC is bringing together expertise from our federal partners, the public safety community, industry, and other stakeholders to help us tackle the complex communications network security and reliability challenges of tomorrow and set a path for continued innovation,” said Rosenworcel.

CSRIC will explore artificial intelligence and machine learning and how these technologies can improve the reliability and security of communications networks. The council will also offer recommendations on security issues related to emerging 6G networks and consumer access to 911 on all networks.

FCC is soliciting nominations to serve on the council’s three working groups and will accept submissions no later than July 10.

Click here to view the full list of CSRIC members.