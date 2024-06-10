DTRA to Open New Facility on Kirtland Air Force Base

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency will open a 76,000 sq. ft. multi-use building on Kirtland Air Force Base to house over 300 agency employees currently in Albuquerque and at Eglin AFB.

DTRA said its Albuquerque Office will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility on June 12 and the agency expects it to be fully operational in the second half of 2024.

The building has a seismic laboratory, meeting rooms, administrative offices and unclassified and classified work spaces and incorporates new Department of Defense high performance and sustainable building requirements.

It will support more than 300 DOD civil servants and uniformed service members, providing them with specialized research and development offices in one location.

“This will have a tangible impact on our DTRA teammates and missions,” said Gary Hook, chief of (R&D) Test and Assessment Department at DTRA. “We have some very unique testing facilities around here, we work very closely with the Department of Energy labs, the services and academia, and we’re excited to have a new, modern, secure and efficient place to carry out our mission.”

The facility was built by Hensel Phelps Construction, with initial design from Jacobs Engineering.