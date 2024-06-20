DOE Releases Set of Principles to Ensure Energy Infrastructure Supply Chain Cybersecurity

The Department of Energy has issued a document outlining a set of principles regarding cybersecurity best practices for energy infrastructure supply chains.

The document, titled Supply Chain Cybersecurity Principles, was developed in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory for the benefit of manufacturers as well as end users, the DOE said Tuesday.

Commenting on the issuance of the principles, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies and past Wash100 Award winner Anne Neuberger said, “The Biden-Harris Administration is prioritizing the security and resilience of our critical energy infrastructure with this global initiative, emphasizing the importance of aligning individual supply chain security efforts for operational technology used in the energy sector.”

For his part, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk said, “Together with our G7 allies, we’re helping ensure energy infrastructure worldwide is more reliable and resilient against tomorrow’s threats and challenges.”

Multiple energy sector companies — including GE Vernova, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Energy, Siemens and Honeywell — have expressed support for the principles.