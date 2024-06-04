DOD Urged to Improve Guidance on Defense Agencies Initiative Transition

The Government Accountability Office has revealed in a new report that the U.S. Marine Corps followed data migration and conversion and change management procedures for its transition to the Department of Defense’s Defense Agencies Initiative but found that these procedures did not fully incorporate leading practices.

GAO said Monday DOD needs to ensure that the Defense Agencies Initiative standard operating procedures fully incorporate leading practices to avoid scheduled delays, understated costs and systems and processing disruptions.

The Marine Corps transitioned to the Defense Agencies Initiative from a legacy accounting system in October 2021 but did not enter normal operations until February 2024 due to challenges in estimating cost and schedule.

To guide future transitions, GAO made 14 recommendations on schedule, cost, performance measures, change management and data migration, to which DOD concurred with 13.