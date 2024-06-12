DOD Releases Framework to Improve Hiring, Retention of Acquisition & Sustainment Professionals

The Department of Defense has released a framework outlining four key pillars to improve the recruitment, training and retention of acquisition and sustainment professionals.

The 2024 Acquisition and Sustainment Workforce Framework focuses on enabling acquisition innovation, making DOD an employer of choice, enhancing talent development in the acquisition ecosystem and continuously improving workforce policies and programs.

Each pillar aims to align the Pentagon’s existing human capital efforts with the National Defense Strategy and includes initiatives prioritized by acquisitions and sustainment leadership that will be measured against a set of metrics.

Signature initiatives include creating DOD internship programs and tailored courses to attract talent in the acquisition and sustainment workforce, upskilling and training the current workforce and developing talent management tools that incorporate private sector best practices.