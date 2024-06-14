DOD OIG Chief Information Officer Harris Quddos Adds Chief AI Officer Role

Harris Quddos, chief information officer at the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General, has expanded his role at DOD OIG to include chief artificial intelligence officer, according to his LinkedIn announcement.

The appointment is in accordance with Executive Order 14110 on the safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of AI.

Quddos will be responsible for improving data management practices to ensure “data is AI-ready” and implementing a robust data governance framework to enhance the data quality of the office.

“My new priorities will also include establishing a comprehensive AI adoption strategy, creating policies for a responsible AI risk management framework and setting ethical standards and guiding principles to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI,” shared Quddos.

Prior to joining DOD OIG in June 2022, he was a member of the Senior Executive Service, supporting the Army under secretary in the service branch’s digital transformation initiative.

Quddos’ career also includes time working at the Defense Logistics Agency, Tronox, ExxonMobil and Saudi Aramco.

“I look forward to the journey ahead and the new opportunities it will bring to advance our mission forward in transformative ways,” said Quddos.