DHS Names Inaugural Director, Members of AI Corps

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the inaugural 10 members of the AI Corps that will focus on advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence tools to improve cybersecurity, strengthen critical infrastructure and deliver immigration services, among other strategic mission areas.

Michael Boyce, a former Office of Management and Budget official, has been named the first director of the DHS AI Corps, the department said Tuesday.

Boyce previously served as chief of innovation and design for the Refugee, Asylum and International Operations Directorate within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The first 10 members of the DHS AI Corps are:

Babatunde Oguntade, who served as senior principal data scientist at CACI International

Christine Palmer, who served as chief technology officer of the U.S. Naval Observatory

Jenny Kim, former principal product manager at McKinsey & Co. and former digital service expert at the DHS Digital Service and Defense Digital Service

Pramod Gadde, a machine learning lead and founder of healthcare-related startups, including Confidante

Raquel Romano, most recently senior director of engineering at Fora and former engineering lead at the U.S. Digital Service

Robin Rosenberger, who served as director of Interagency IT, Data and Analytics Initiatives within the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Sadaf Asrar, an AI technology expert for the National Center for Education Statistics and former director of data science at Optimal Solutions

Sean Harvey, former group product manager at Google

Stephen Quirolgico, who has 25 years of experience in government, industry and academic research and development

Zach Fasnacht, former senior manager of product management at PwC and former lead AI/ML product manager at Allstate Insurance

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Chief AI Officer Eric Hysen held a recruitment event in Mountain View, California, to start the AI Corps program, the department’s first sprint to hire 50 AI tech experts.

“We are excited to onboard our first group of AI experts to begin the work of our new AI Corps. I look forward to growing our AI Corps in the months ahead, as we continue to introduce the safe and responsible use of AI across the broad range of missions we perform,” said Mayorkas, a previous Wash100 awardee.