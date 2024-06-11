Department of the Air Force Unveils Tool to Advance Responsible Experimentation With Generative AI; Venice Goodwine Quoted

The Department of the Air Force has launched an experimental bridge that allows service personnel and civilian employees to leverage generative artificial intelligence on the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network as they continue to explore new industry platforms.

NIPRGPT functions as an AI chatbot that enables users to have human-like conversations to perform correspondence and other tasks within a secure operating environment and is part of the Dark Saber software platform built at the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate in New York, the Air Force said Monday.

The tool offers user feedback opportunities to help establish governing policies and provides the department with an opportunity to advance real-world testing, focusing on resource utilization, computational efficiency and security compliance, among other key metrics.

“Our recent GenAI Roundtables with industry and academia have shown us this is an actively growing field,” said Venice Goodwine, chief information officer at DAF and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“Now is the time to give our Airmen and Guardians the flexibility to develop the necessary skills in parallel. There are multiple modernization efforts going on right now across the federal government and within the DAF to get tools in the hands of the workforce. This tool is another one of those efforts,” added Goodwine.

Goodvine will be one of the keynote speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Air Force Summit on July 23. Register here to know about important updates on cutting-edge technology adoption, modernization initiatives and more.