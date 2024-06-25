DCSA Posts Update on NBIS Recovery Plan, Digital Transformation Roadmap

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency is working with other Department of Defense agencies to implement a coordinated recovery plan for the National Background Investigation Services, or NBIS, program to realign the system’s development with Trusted Workforce 2.0 requirements.

DCSA said Monday it is finalizing a digital transformation roadmap for the NBIS program outlining efforts to modernize the Defense Information System for Security and other existing applications, accelerate technology delivery and reduce risks.

The NBIS program will continue its outreach and communicate the milestones to customers to help them prepare for the system changes.

The NBIS eApplication will remain the entry point for users to submit requests for personnel background investigations.

DCSA is working with the Office of the Under Secretary for Intelligence and Security, the Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment and the DOD’s Office of the Chief Information Officer on the recovery plan.