Dana Madsen Named CTIIC Deputy Director

Dana Madsen, formerly national intelligence manager for cyber at the Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, has been named CTIIC deputy director responsible for leading an intelligence community-wide approach to cyber strategy and investment and providing support to national policy and planning efforts.

“He brings a naturally collaborative approach and a depth of subject matter expertise gained from two and a half decades of leading dynamic cyber analysis and operational portfolios,” Laura Galante, director of CTIIC and the IC cyber executive, said in a statement published Friday.

In his prior role, Madsen helped lead the development of the 2023 Unified Intelligence Strategy for Cyber, supported key initiatives outlined in the National Cybersecurity Strategy and oversaw investments in cyber capabilities across the IC.

Madsen previously worked at the CIA as the lead of a cyber threat program that integrated multidisciplinary expertise to enable global cyber threat intelligence analysis.

He served five years in the U.S. Air Force before joining the IC in 2000.