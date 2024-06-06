CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Votes on Recommendations for Optimizing Cyber Defense Collaboration

Members of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, or CSAC, held its second quarterly meeting of 2024 to discuss and vote on recommendations for building an operational cyber defense collaboration.

Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, joined the discussions with CSAC members to finalize recommendations for enhancing the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, a public-private initiative aimed at boosting the cyber defenses of the critical infrastructure sector, CISA said.

“I am excited about the recommendations discussed today and look forward to reviewing them,” Easterly said. “I know they are thoughtful and innovative ideas that align with CISA’s priorities and mission as the previous recommendations have been.”

During the meeting, the members also heard updates from subcommittees, including the Building Resilience for Critical Infrastructure subcommittee’s efforts to promote cybersecurity and resilience programs across the critical infrastructure sector.

Established in 2021, CSAC comprises industry and government leaders who advise the agency on cybersecurity policies and programs.