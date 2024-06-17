CISA, JCDC Lauch AI Security Incident Response Exercise for Government, Industry Partners

Artificial intelligence experts from government agencies and industry partners participated in an inaugural AI tabletop exercise meant to promote effective and coordinated responses to AI cybersecurity incidents.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative conducted the four-hour exercise at the Microsoft Corp. facility in Reston, Virginia, CISA said Friday.

The JCDC-led exercise saw participants working through operational collaboration and information-sharing protocols for incident response to address a simulated cybersecurity incident concerning an AI-enabled system.

“This exercise marks another step in our collective commitment to reducing the risks posed by AI,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly, a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient. “It also highlights the importance of developing and delivering AI products that are designed with security as the top priority.”

She added that CISA, as the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience, will collaborate with partners to scale this effort and help secure AI systems of organizations.

The exercise also supports JCDC.AI’s development of an AI Security Incident Collaboration Playbook, which is planned to enable incident response coordination efforts among government, industry and global partners.