Catalyst Accelerator Seeks to Help Air Force Address Digital Transformation Challenge Through Fall 2024 Cohort

The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden in Utah has opened the application process for its Fall 2024 cohort as it seeks commercial technology capabilities that could help the U.S. Air Force’s Digital Transformation Office modernize the service branch’s operations and strengthen cybersecurity defenses.

The Catalyst Accelerator said Monday companies that specialize in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, automation and data fusion and integration can apply and present their proposed tech platforms designed to reduce manual workload and generate actionable insights to improve the decision-making process, among other functions.

The Air Force is seeking platforms that could help address pivotal challenges, including the implementation of advanced cybersecurity measures, improved situational awareness through seamless data integration and predictive maintenance optimization.

The cohort will start on Aug. 19 or Aug. 26.

An in-person demo day will be held on Nov. 14 in Ogden, providing cohort companies an opportunity to present their technologies to industry, academia and government stakeholders.

In February, the Catalyst Accelerator announced a new cohort of seven companies offering innovative technology platforms designed to help the U.S. Space Force improve its space domain awareness.