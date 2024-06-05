BlackSky Secures NRO Contract Extension for High-frequency Imagery Services

BlackSky Technology will continue providing the National Reconnaissance Office with advanced high frequency imagery services under a one-year extension on the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer, or EOCL, subscription contract.

The company said Wednesday it rapidly delivers Gen-2 imagery and analytics up to 15 times per day to senior military leaders, warfighters and other U.S. government users through its constellation design and use of end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven system automation.

According to BlackSky CEO Brian O’Toole, the EOCL contract is now in its third year and underscores the value of the real-time, high-revisit monitoring approach of the company.

“This contract represents continued confidence in BlackSky as a trusted mission partner as the NRO makes strides in leveraging commercial space technology to strengthen national security,” said O’Toole.

In May 2022, BlackSky secured the EOCL contract, which has a five-year base and five one-year options for additional services. The company employs an advanced software-as-a-service customer platform and its 14-satellite constellation to offer one of the highest dawn-to-dusk revisit rates, averaging a collection time of less than 90 minutes from when a customer places an order to product delivery.